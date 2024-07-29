Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Johnson engages with community [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Johnson engages with community

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Mark Leslie, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security director, discusses transpirtation nodes during a break-out session at the Community Leader Economic Engagement sync, July 24, at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)

    Fort Johnson
    JRTC and Fort Johnson
    CLEE
    community leader economic engagement

