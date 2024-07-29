Fort Johnson engages with community

FORT JOHNSON, La. — The first ever Community Leaders Economic Engagement was held July 24 at the Fort Johnson Warrior Center.

The CLEE is a networking event designed to update Fort Johnson’s stakeholders on the economic impacts the installation has on the regional economy and community.

The purpose is to strengthen ties with community municipalities and stakeholders to form mutually beneficial partnerships, improve mission readiness, reduce costs and identify and address concerns for support from the Fort Johnson community.

Local leadership in attendance included mayors, chambers of commerce members and elected officials.

Directorates from the installation addressed strategic plans for their perspective fields, as well as how to make Fort Johnson the premier installation for training and a desired military community for Soldiers.

“School and education are probably the most talked about topics as Soldiers and Families are getting ready to call Fort Johnson their home,” said Stormie Tippit, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation non-appropriated funds support chief. She mentioned how improving the education perception in the area is one of the installation’s top quality of life priorities.

“Compared to 31 Army installations, Vernon and Beauregard parishes are among the top five school systems,” Tippit said.

“We have a great relationship with our school partners and offer a large school support service system. Our garrison commander serves on the school boards and we have two school liaison officers that offer support for families as they get here.”

Attendees moved into smaller break-out sessions and discussed details on better community engagement. One key topic discussed during the sessions was increasing Soldier visibility within local communities, particularly those who have skills that can be utilized..

Brig. Gen. Jason Curl, commander of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, thanked everyone for attending the event. “I appreciate everyone being here and for your continued partnership,” said Curl.

“There were a lot of things discussed I didn’t know about. Things we can do for the community and things we need to help each other,” said Curl.

“No matter what, we will always be the Joint Readiness Training Center and there will always be projects on base needed for our mission, those we need people to build or businesses to invest in that would continue to generate revenue in the community.”

For more information on the CLEE or how you can be involved contact the Public Affairs Office at keith.r.houin.civ@army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 12:38