US Army, Burundian orthopedic surgeons work together in the operating room

Dr. Muryango Dauphin, a Burundian orthopedic surgeon, left, and U.S. Army Maj. Christopher Wallace, an orthopedic surgeon (61M) assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, perform a surgery during the medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) in Bujumbura, Burundi, July 26, 2024.



MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), enabling military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that enhance treatment capabilities and result in lasting relationships between the participants.

(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024