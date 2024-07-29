Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army, Burundian orthopedic surgeons work together in the operating room [Image 1 of 4]

    US Army, Burundian orthopedic surgeons work together in the operating room

    BUJUMBURA, BURUNDI

    07.26.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Dr. Muryango Dauphin, a Burundian orthopedic surgeon, left, and U.S. Army Maj. Christopher Wallace, an orthopedic surgeon (61M) assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, perform a surgery during the medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) in Bujumbura, Burundi, July 26, 2024.

    MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), enabling military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that enhance treatment capabilities and result in lasting relationships between the participants.
    (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army, Burundian orthopedic surgeons work together in the operating room [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

