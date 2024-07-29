Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNCC CSEL Speaks at Navy Counselor Professional Development Training Symposium [Image 3 of 3]

    USNCC CSEL Speaks at Navy Counselor Professional Development Training Symposium

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Stacy Atkinsricks 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    240723-N-IK388-1017 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (July 23, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Tiago Lynch, right, discusses United States Naval Community College’s (USNCC) enlisted education overview with Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Simeshia Smith during the Navy Counselor Professional Development Training Symposium in Millington, Tennessee. USNCC offers naval-relevant associate degree and certificate programs to enlisted Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen to enhances operational readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stacy M. Atkinsricks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 09:13
    Photo ID: 8558068
    VIRIN: 240723-N-IK388-1017
    Resolution: 1556x778
    Size: 305.87 KB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNCC CSEL Speaks at Navy Counselor Professional Development Training Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Stacy Atkinsricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNCC CSEL Speaks at Navy Counselor Professional Development Training Symposium
    USNCC CSEL Speaks at Navy Counselor Professional Development Training Symposium
    USNCC CSEL Speaks at Navy Counselor Professional Development Training Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USNCC CSEL Speaks at Navy Counselor Professional Development Training Symposium

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Counselor
    Education
    USNCC
    U.S. Naval Community College
    Navy Counselor Professional Development Training Symposium
    NCPDTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download