USNCC CSEL Speaks at Navy Counselor Professional Development Training Symposium

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – U.S. Naval Community College's Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Master Chief Jordan Rosado, spoke to over 400 Sailors at the Navy Counselor Professional Development Training Symposium (NCPDTS) on July 23, 2024.



The NCPDTS was hosted at the Pat Thompson Theater in Millington, Tennessee, from July 23-25. Workshop and panel topics included career opportunities, retention concerns, and education resources.



During a scheduled briefing slot for USNCC, Rosado discussed the institutional benefits of education, USNCC's goal of delivering flexible education programs, and how USNCC's design directly supports education pathways for a globally deployed enlisted force.



"We are excited to participate in this symposium and share what USNCC has been doing to advance enlisted education in the fleet," said Rosado. "The Sailors at this event can make a difference in the lives and careers of our service members, so it's important that we share our education resources and support."



USNCC now offers 15 accredited degree programs and 18 certificate programs with built-in naval-relevant courses as part of the curriculum.

These degree programs include military studies, organizational leadership, nuclear engineering technology, cybersecurity, aviation maintenance technology, uncrewed systems, maritime logistics, data analytics, health science, and engineering, with more naval-relevant degree programs planned over the next year.



As a key personalized benefit for candidates, Rosado emphasized how the degrees offered in partnership with the institution have a pre-established pathway to four-year degrees.



USNCC recently announced expanded partnerships with Alexandria Technical and Community College (ATCC) and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) to offer new engineering-focused degree and certificate programs. These new USNCC associate degree programs will begin classes during the Fall II Term in October 2024, and applications became available on July 8.



In addition to the new engineering programs, all stackable certificates for USNCC programs are now available as standalone programs:



• Naval Studies Certificate, United States Naval Community College

• General Engineering Requisites Certificate, Alexandria Technical and Community College

• General Engineering Sciences Certificate, Alexandria Technical and Community College

• General Engineering Technology Certificate, Alexandria Technical and Community College

• Naval Nuclear Engineering Diploma, Alexandria Technical and Community College

• Logistics (Maritime) Certificate, Arizona State University

• Military Studies Certificate, Arizona State University

• Organizational Leadership Certificate, Arizona State University

• Logistics Career Studies Certificate, Tidewater Community College

• Aviation Maintenance Part 65 Certificate, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

• Engineering Fundamentals Certificate, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

• Uncrewed and Autonomous Systems Certificate, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

• IT Technical Support Certificate, Northern Virginia Community College

• Network Administration Certificate, Northern Virginia Community College

• Computer Networking Certificate, University of Maryland Global Campus

• Data Analytics Foundations Certificate, Western Governors University

• Health Science Undergraduate Certificate, Western Governors University

• Network and Cyber Defense Foundations Certificate, Western Governors University



Each degree or certificate program is open to active-duty enlisted members of the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, and Coast Guard reservists. A Naval Studies Certificate is built into each of the 60-credit-average associate degree programs.



USNCC is currently accepting applications for all available programs for the 2024-2025 academic year. For more information or to apply, visit www.usncc.edu.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 09:35 Story ID: 477328 Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNCC CSEL Speaks at Navy Counselor Professional Development Training Symposium, by CPO Stacy Atkinsricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.