    U.S. and Partner Nation Service Members Man the Rails at Legazpi Philippines for Pacific Partnership 24-2 [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. and Partner Nation Service Members Man the Rails at Legazpi Philippines for Pacific Partnership 24-2

    LEGAZPI, PHILIPPINES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LEGAZPI, Philippines (July 30, 2024) - U.S. Army and Navy service members aboard the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) man the rails while sailing into the Port of Legazpi in preparation of the start of Pacific Partnership 24-2 in the Philippines, July 30, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 05:30
    Photo ID: 8557867
    VIRIN: 240730-N-RM312-4977
    Resolution: 5008x3577
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: LEGAZPI, PH
    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    USNS City of Bismarck
    PP24-2
    PP2024-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

