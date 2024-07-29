U.S. and Partner Nation Service Members Man the Rails at Legazpi Philippines for Pacific Partnership 24-2

LEGAZPI, Philippines (July 30, 2024) - U.S. and Australia service members aboard the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) man the rails while sailing into the Port of Legazpi in preparation of the start of Pacific Partnership 24-2 in the Philippines, July 30, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

