Elisa Maccarone, a construction manager in Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division at Public Works Department, Sigonella, Italy, poses for an environmental photo July 29, 2024. Maccarone is the winner of the 2023 Hard Hat Awards - Construction Engineer category, which recognizes construction field office technical staff, including construction engineers, construction managers, and construction-engineering technicians, who make day-to-day construction management decisions and exercise technical authority on construction projects. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy Photo by NAVFAC EURACENT Public Affairs.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 05:17 Photo ID: 8557826 VIRIN: 240729-N-N2115-1001 Resolution: 2748x3063 Size: 935.03 KB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Announces the 2023 Hard Hat Award Winners [Image 2 of 2], by Anthony Cage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.