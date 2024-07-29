Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Announces the 2023 Hard Hat Award Winners [Image 1 of 2]

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Announces the 2023 Hard Hat Award Winners

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Anthony Cage 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Elisa Maccarone, a construction manager in Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division at Public Works Department, Sigonella, Italy, poses for an environmental photo July 29, 2024. Maccarone is the winner of the 2023 Hard Hat Awards - Construction Engineer category, which recognizes construction field office technical staff, including construction engineers, construction managers, and construction-engineering technicians, who make day-to-day construction management decisions and exercise technical authority on construction projects. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy Photo by NAVFAC EURACENT Public Affairs.)

