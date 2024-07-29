NAVFAC EURAFCENT Announces the 2023 Hard Hat Award Winners

Photo By Anthony Cage | Maria Granado, a construction manager in Facilities Engineering and Acquisition...... read more read more Photo By Anthony Cage | Maria Granado, a construction manager in Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division at Public Works Department, Rota, Spain, poses for an environmental photo July 24, 2024. Granado is the winner of the 2023 Hard Hat Awards - Construction Engineering Technician category, which recognizes construction field office technical staff, including construction engineers, construction managers, and construction-engineering technicians, who make day-to-day construction management decisions and exercise technical authority on construction projects. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy Photo by NAVFAC EURACENT Public Affairs.) see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central announced Elisa Maccarone from Public Works Department Sigonella, Italy, has been named Construction Manager/Construction Engineer of the Year, and Maria Granado from PWD Rota, Spain, has been named Construction Engineering Technician in NAVFAC EURAFCENT's 2023 Hard Hat of the Year Award.



Presented annually, the Hard Hat of the Year program recognizes construction technical staff for exceptional support on construction projects, emphasizing readiness, decision-making, teamwork, collaboration, project performance, leadership, community, and service to NAVFAC.



“Elisa and Maria play vital roles in daily construction management, exercising NAVFAC's technical authority on projects, and being essential team members in delivering facilities to our supported Commanders," said Capt. Rafael Miranda, NAVFAC Europe Africa Central, commanding officer. “I truly appreciate the competency and character they bring to the team and the incredible support they provide to the warfighter and their families.”



Maccarone, a construction manager in Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division Sigonella successfully delivered six construction projects totaling $17M and is responsible for Sigonella's most challenging military construction project, including the $60M Fleet Maintenance Facility and the taxiway upgrades.



"I am surprised and honored to receive this award because, in my opinion, I am by no means extraordinary and only just doing my job,” said Maccarone. “Being a construction manager in Sigonella is challenging yet deeply rewarding. This job is impossible for one person to do alone - without the support of my fellow Local Nationals and Navy co-workers, I would not have had the success I've had."



"We are extremely proud to have one of our very own employees receive this outstanding honor," said Naval Air Station Sigonella Public Works Officer Cmdr. Seth Cochran. "Elisa is a skilled negotiator and meticulous contract administrator who is an energetic and driven construction leader, and we anticipate many more accomplishments from her in the future and is most deserving of this award."



Granado, FEAD Rota successfully delivered eight construction projects totaling over $10M and provides steady leadership and quality assurance on many projects that impact the quality of life for NAVSTA Rota personnel and oversees eight projects valued at $129M, including a $52M Hangar and Tactical Operational Flight Trainer, essential for future warfighter readiness.



"It has been an absolute honor and a real surprise to receive this award. It has made me aware of how much visibility the work I perform daily,” Granado said. “This award undoubtedly includes the work and effort made by many people, including my office coworkers and from Rota PWD, other base departments, customers, and contractors. It has been authentic teamwork that helped me to be recognized for my work; I thank each one of them."



Lt. Cmdr. Christina Milone, PWD Rota, FEAD director said Rota has a team of outstanding professionals, and Granado's award is an example of this.



"Maria's unwavering demand for quality and her solution-oriented approach makes her an invaluable asset," said Milone. "Maria's continued success can be attributed to the strong relationships she builds with NAVSTA Rota stakeholders and contractors, which enable her to achieve expeditious results in a very complex construction environment."

Miranda said, these two professionals have significantly advanced the mission through their dedication and technical acumen.



“Elisa and Maria’s exceptional leadership and ability to navigate complex challenges make their recognition well-deserved and is a testament to their indispensable role in NAVFAC EURAFCENT’s success.”



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,200 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.