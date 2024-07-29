Soldiers from twenty different countries participate in the opening ceremony of Khaan Quest 2024, Altanbulag, Mongolia, July 27, 2024. Khaan Quest is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 02:13
|Photo ID:
|8557623
|VIRIN:
|240727-A-PP104-1361
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|25.7 MB
|Location:
|ALTANBULAG, MN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Khaan Quest 24 Kicks Off with Opening Ceremony [Image 124 of 124], by MSG Justin Morelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.