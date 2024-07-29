Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Khaan Quest 24 Kicks Off with Opening Ceremony

    Khaan Quest 24 Kicks Off with Opening Ceremony

    ALTANBULAG, MONGOLIA

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Justin Morelli 

    200th Military Police Command

    Soldiers from twenty different countries participate in the opening ceremony of Khaan Quest 2024, Altanbulag, Mongolia, July 27, 2024. Khaan Quest is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 02:13
    Photo ID: 8557623
    VIRIN: 240727-A-PP104-1361
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 25.7 MB
    Location: ALTANBULAG, MN
    This work, Khaan Quest 24 Kicks Off with Opening Ceremony, by MSG Justin Morelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    200th Military Police
    Mongolia
    Khaan Quest
    KQ24

