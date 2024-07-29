Khaan Quest 24 Kicks Off with Opening Ceremony

Soldiers from twenty different countries participate in the opening ceremony of Khaan Quest 2024, Altanbulag, Mongolia, July 27, 2024. Khaan Quest is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)

