    COMLOG WESTPAC Attends RMPP Senior Commanders' Dialogue, July 26, 2024 [Image 6 of 7]

    COMLOG WESTPAC Attends RMPP Senior Commanders' Dialogue, July 26, 2024

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (July 26, 2024) Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, left, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), receives a gift from Republic of Singapore Navy Col. Ng Xun Xi, Commander, Maritime Security (MARSEC) Command, during the 12th Regional MARSEC Practitioner Programme at Changi Naval Base. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)

