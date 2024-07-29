COMLOG WESTPAC Attends RMPP Senior Commanders' Dialogue, July 26, 2024

SINGAPORE (July 26, 2024) Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, middle-left, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), speaks during a senior commander’s dialogue at the 12th Regional MARSEC Practitioner Programme on Changi Naval Base. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)

