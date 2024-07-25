Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WPS Seminar Held In Honduras [Image 6 of 6]

    WPS Seminar Held In Honduras

    SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (July 29, 2024) Hanny Rivera Enmorado, left, an officer with the municipal police in San Manuel, Honduras, and Kenberlyn Casildo, right, a volunteer with non-government organization National Foundation for the Development of Honduras, hold up their share their answers during a group exercise during a Women, Peace and Security (WPS) seminar at Ciudad Mujer in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 upholds the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command commitment to the U.S. Department of Defense’s WPS Implementation Plan, which outlines defense objectives and goals that the DoD will strive to achieve in order to move the bar toward full WPS implementation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 20:24
    Location: SAN PEDRO SULA, HN
    CP24
    continuing promise 2024

