WPS Seminar Held In Honduras

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (July 29, 2024) Sarah Delcid, a volunteer with non-government human rights group Cristosal, shares her experiences during a group exercise during a Women, Peace and Security (WPS) seminar at Ciudad Mujer in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 upholds the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command commitment to the U.S. Department of Defense’s WPS Implementation Plan, which outlines defense objectives and goals that the DoD will strive to achieve in order to move the bar toward full WPS implementation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

