CFAS Participates in JMSDF Festival 2024

Command Senior Chief Patrick Duffy, assigned to Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9), Lt. Cmdr. Chase Harding, commanding officer aboard the USS Pioneer, and Lt. Cmdr. Michael McClary, executive officer aboard the USS Pioneer, pose for a photo with Naomi Aoyama and Akifumi Aoyama from Fukuoka City who were the 1,000th visitor to tour the ship during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo Summer Festival 2024 in Sasebo, Japan July 27, 2024. The Pioneer welcomed aboard 1,900 visitors during the two-day festival, which celebrated the 71st anniversary of the founding of the JMSDF Sasebo District and included displays and demonstrations of Japan Self-Defense Force vessels, vehicles, equipment, and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

