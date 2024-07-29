CFAS Participates in JMSDF Festival 2024

Sasebo community members board the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9), for a ship tour during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo Summer Festival 2024 in Sasebo, Japan July 27, 2024. The Pioneer welcomed aboard 1,900 visitors during the two-day festival, which celebrated the 71st anniversary of the founding of the JMSDF Sasebo District and included displays and demonstrations of Japan Self-Defense Force vessels, vehicles, equipment, and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)
|07.27.2024
|07.29.2024 19:47
|8557138
|240727-N-II719-1233
|5486x3657
|10.2 MB
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|2
|0
