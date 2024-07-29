Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Participates in JMSDF Festival 2024 [Image 3 of 6]

    CFAS Participates in JMSDF Festival 2024

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sasebo community members board the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9), for a ship tour during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo Summer Festival 2024 in Sasebo, Japan July 27, 2024. The Pioneer welcomed aboard 1,900 visitors during the two-day festival, which celebrated the 71st anniversary of the founding of the JMSDF Sasebo District and included displays and demonstrations of Japan Self-Defense Force vessels, vehicles, equipment, and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 19:47
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    JMSDF
    Partnership

