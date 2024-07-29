Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    366 Fighter Wing participates in TCCC training [Image 7 of 9]

    366 Fighter Wing participates in TCCC training

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    366th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Terrance Barnett, a knowledge manager from the 366th Fighter Wing, places pressure on the wound of a simulated patient during tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, July 18, 2024. In TCCC, Airmen learned rapid casualty assessment and procedures to treat massive bleeding, airway, respiration, circulation and hypothermia, all while operating in a simulated hostile situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 18:22
    Photo ID: 8557032
    VIRIN: 240718-F-PO088-1236
    Resolution: 5191x3454
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366 Fighter Wing participates in TCCC training [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    366 Fighter Wing participates in TCCC training
    366 Fighter Wing participates in TCCC training
    366 Fighter Wing participates in TCCC training
    366 Fighter Wing participates in TCCC training
    366 Fighter Wing participates in TCCC training
    366 Fighter Wing participates in TCCC training
    366 Fighter Wing participates in TCCC training
    366 Fighter Wing participates in TCCC training
    366 Fighter Wing participates in TCCC training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download