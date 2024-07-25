U.S. Air Force Airmen treat a simulated patient during tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, July 18, 2024. In TCCC, Airmen learned rapid casualty assessment and procedures to treat massive bleeding, airway, respiration, circulation and hypothermia, all while operating in a simulated hostile situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 18:22 Photo ID: 8557019 VIRIN: 240718-F-PO088-1124 Resolution: 5564x3702 Size: 2.25 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 366 Fighter Wing participates in TCCC training [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.