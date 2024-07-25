Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korean War Veterans Armistice Day Commemoration and Wreath Laying ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Korean War Veterans Armistice Day Commemoration and Wreath Laying ceremony

    DULUTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Spc. Jacob Fontenot 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Honorable Chris Carr, Attorney General of Georgia, shakes hands with a Korean War Veteran during the Korean War Veterans Armistice Day Commemoration and Wreath Laying ceremony in Duluth, Georgia, July 26, 2024. The American Korean Friendship Society holds this event annually to commemorate the service of Korean War veterans. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jacob Fontenot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 13:49
    Photo ID: 8556307
    VIRIN: 240726-A-DM084-3516
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.7 MB
    Location: DULUTH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean War Veterans Armistice Day Commemoration and Wreath Laying ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jacob Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

