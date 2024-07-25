Honorable Chris Carr, Attorney General of Georgia, shakes hands with a Korean War Veteran during the Korean War Veterans Armistice Day Commemoration and Wreath Laying ceremony in Duluth, Georgia, July 26, 2024. The American Korean Friendship Society holds this event annually to commemorate the service of Korean War veterans. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jacob Fontenot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 13:49 Photo ID: 8556307 VIRIN: 240726-A-DM084-3516 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.7 MB Location: DULUTH, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Korean War Veterans Armistice Day Commemoration and Wreath Laying ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jacob Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.