Golf Company Table One

Rct. Nasir Williamson with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, fires his rifle during his Table 1 qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 29, 2024. During qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

