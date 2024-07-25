Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Golf Company Table One [Image 8 of 9]

    Golf Company Table One

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rct. Nasir Williamson with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, aims his rifle during his Table 1 qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 29, 2024. During qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 13:45
    Photo ID: 8556301
    VIRIN: 240729-M-OL563-1191
    Resolution: 5209x3078
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Table One [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Golf Company Table One
    Golf Company Table One
    Golf Company Table One
    Golf Company Table One
    Golf Company Table One
    Golf Company Table One
    Golf Company Table One
    Golf Company Table One
    Golf Company Table One

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    range
    target
    rifle
    M16-A4
    ERR
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download