    AR-MEDCOM officer administers Army reenlistment oath to Olympic boxer [Image 2 of 2]

    AR-MEDCOM officer administers Army reenlistment oath to Olympic boxer

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neil W. McCabe 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Army Reserve Medical Command's Lt. Col. Jason Barber congratulates Olympic alternate and U.S. Boxing Team member Sgt. Lisa Greer June 17, 2024, inside an UH-60 Black Hawk after the colonel administered her the reenlistment oath. Greer, who is assigned to the Army's Fort Carson, Colo., based World Class Athlete Program, asked Barber to perform the honors because of his mentorship to her and other Army athletes as a WCAP physician assistant and strength coach. (Army photo courtesy of Lt. Col. Jason Greer)

