Army Reserve Medical Command's Lt. Col. Jason Barber administered the reenlistment oath June 17, 2024, to Olympic alternate and U.S. Boxing Team member Sgt. Lisa Greer inside an UH-60 Black Hawk. Greer, who is assigned to the Army's Fort Carson, Colo., based World Class Athlete Program, asked Barber to perform the honors because of his mentorship to her and other Army athletes as a WCAP physician assistant and strength coach. (Army photo courtesy of Lt. Col. Jason Greer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 12:11 Photo ID: 8555989 VIRIN: 240617-A-VQ285-1000 Resolution: 1576x1126 Size: 1.17 MB Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AR-MEDCOM officer administers Army reenlistment oath to Olympic boxer [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Neil W. McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.