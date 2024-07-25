Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Hosts Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA. (July 22, 2024) Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, presents the 2023 Naval Aviation Safety Award to Capt. Derrick W. Eastman, commanding officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 30, during a scheduled visit, July 22, 2024. Verissimo presented VP-30 with the award, commended them for 60 years free of class “A” flight mishaps and spotlighted Sailors excelling in the performance of their duties. VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C UAS specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer.)

