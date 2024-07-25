Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Hosts Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic [Image 1 of 4]

    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Hosts Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Curtis Spencer 

    Patrol Squadron 30

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA. (July 22, 2024) Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, center, speaks with Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 30, during a scheduled visit, July 22, 2024. Verissimo presented VP-30 with the 2023 Naval Aviation Safety Award, a commendation for 60 years free of class “A” flight mishaps and spotlighted Sailors excelling in the performance of their duties. VP-30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C UAS specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer.)

    This work, Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Hosts Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

