Naval Air Station Key West Commanding Officer Captain Elizabeth Regoli.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 10:37
|Photo ID:
|8555845
|VIRIN:
|230710-N-IW125-1002
|Resolution:
|4102x5127
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Air Station Key West Commanding Officer Captain Elizabeth Regoli [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.