Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 10:37 Photo ID: 8555845 VIRIN: 230710-N-IW125-1002 Resolution: 4102x5127 Size: 1.61 MB Location: KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Naval Air Station Key West Commanding Officer Captain Elizabeth Regoli [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.