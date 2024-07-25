Naval Air Station Key West Executive Officer Commander Steven Smith.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 10:37
|Photo ID:
|8555846
|VIRIN:
|240716-N-IW125-1003
|Resolution:
|4050x5063
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Air Station Key West Executive Officer Commander Steven Smith [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.