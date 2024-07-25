Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Maj. Phillip Le Promotion to Maj. [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army Maj. Phillip Le Promotion to Maj.

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Phillip Le is promoted to Maj. on July 29 during a ceremony in Sembach, Germany. Maj. Le has served as a 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Air Defense Fire Coordination Officer during his time in Europe and Africa (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 08:40
    Photo ID: 8555708
    VIRIN: 240729-A-KX519-2297
    Resolution: 5307x7960
    Size: 31.23 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Maj. Phillip Le Promotion to Maj. [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Maj. Phillip Le Promotion to Maj.
    U.S. Army Maj. Phillip Le Promotion to Maj.
    U.S. Army Maj. Phillip Le Promotion to Maj.
    U.S. Army Maj. Phillip Le Promotion to Maj.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    ShieldofVictory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download