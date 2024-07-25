U.S. Army Maj. Phillip Le Promotion to Maj.

U.S. Army Maj. Phillip Le is promoted to Maj. on July 29 during a ceremony in Sembach, Germany. Maj. Le has served as a 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Air Defense Fire Coordination Officer during his time in Europe and Africa (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins).

