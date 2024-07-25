This layout and design graphic was created for social media at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2024. It depicts text writing “Changes to KMC OCOLA per Pay Period" with a graph showing the changes to the OCOLA pay taking place Aug. 15, 2024. (Courtesy graphic)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 07:10 Photo ID: 8555610 VIRIN: 240729-F-ZZ999-1001 Resolution: 759x458 Size: 54.39 KB Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OCOLA to increase for KMC service members 15 August [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.