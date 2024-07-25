This layout and design graphic was created for social media at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2024. This layout and design graphic depicts text writing “OCOLA increased for KMC members" with a photo of the 86th Airlift Wing emblem. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 07:10 Photo ID: 8555602 VIRIN: 240729-F-VY348-1214 Resolution: 1080x1000 Size: 123.98 KB Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OCOLA to increase for KMC service members 15 August [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.