    III MEF MAI Course Graduation [Image 8 of 8]

    III MEF MAI Course Graduation

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force sing the Marines’ Hymn during a Martial Arts Instructor Course graduation at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, July 26, 2024. The MAIC is designed to develop the individual Marines understanding of combative techniques while enduring both mental and physical stressors in order to establish a warrior’s ethos. Marines graduating the course become certified instructors and are able to teach Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques to their individual units across the Marines Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Martial Arts
    Instructor
    Readiness
    Lethality

