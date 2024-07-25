U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacob Suchocki, a network transport technician with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group recites the Marines’ Hymn during a Martial Arts Instructor Course graduation at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, July 26, 2024. The MAIC is designed to develop the individual Marines understanding of combative techniques while enduring both mental and physical stressors in order to establish a warrior’s ethos. Marines graduating the course become certified instructors and are able to teach Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques to their individual units across the Marines Corps. Suhcocki is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 00:32 Photo ID: 8555309 VIRIN: 240726-M-WK421-1219 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.65 MB Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MEF MAI Course Graduation [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.