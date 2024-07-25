USS New York Arrives In Souda Bay Greece

SOUDA BAY, GREECE (July 12, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Shelby Soto, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), rigs a ramp as the ship enters port in Souda Bay, Greece, July 12, 2024. New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression.

