Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS New York Arrives In Souda Bay Greece [Image 4 of 5]

    USS New York Arrives In Souda Bay Greece

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE (July 12, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Shelby Soto, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), rigs a ramp as the ship enters port in Souda Bay, Greece, July 12, 2024. New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 11:33
    Photo ID: 8554856
    VIRIN: 240712-N-UF626-1220
    Resolution: 3401x4024
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York Arrives In Souda Bay Greece [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New York Arrives In Souda Bay Greece
    USS New York Arrives In Souda Bay Greece
    USS New York Arrives In Souda Bay Greece
    USS New York Arrives In Souda Bay Greece
    USS New York Arrives In Souda Bay Greece

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Greece
    lpd21
    WSPARG-24THMEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download