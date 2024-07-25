SOUDA BAY, GREECE (July 12, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Shelby Soto, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), rigs a ramp as the ship enters port in Souda Bay, Greece, July 12, 2024. New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2024 11:33
|Photo ID:
|8554856
|VIRIN:
|240712-N-UF626-1220
|Resolution:
|3401x4024
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|SOUDA BAY, GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS New York Arrives In Souda Bay Greece [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.