USS New York Arrives In Souda Bay Greece

SOUDA BAY, GREECE (July 12, 2024) A Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), left, and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Jeremy Donaldson, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), man a .50-caliber machine gun mount as the ship enters port in Souda Bay, Greece, July 12, 2024. New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2024 11:33
|Photo ID:
|8554853
|VIRIN:
|240712-N-UF626-1047
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|SOUDA BAY, GR
