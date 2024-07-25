Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Full moon illuminates USAF F-22A Raptor during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    Full moon illuminates USAF F-22A Raptor during Exercise Pitch Black 2024

    RAAF BASE TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    Pacific Air Forces

    An F-22A Raptor assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron sits on the flightline during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Tindal, Australia, July 18. Exercise Pitch Black is the RAAF’s premier biennial flying activity, focusing on the tactical execution of large force employment and offensive counter air and land operations in a multi-national coalition environment to enhance the capabilities of all participating country’s forces to operate together, enhance readiness, and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 08:52
    Photo ID: 8554772
    VIRIN: 240721-F-ID959-1031
    Resolution: 6039x4018
    Size: 18.61 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full moon illuminates USAF F-22A Raptor during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    F-22A Raptor

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    27th Fighter Squadron
    Tindal
    Allies and Partners
    PitchBlack
    PitchBlack24

    OPTIONS

