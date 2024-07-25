Full moon illuminates USAF F-22A Raptor during Exercise Pitch Black 2024

An F-22A Raptor assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron sits on the flightline during Exercise Pitch Black 2024 at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Tindal, Australia, July 18. Exercise Pitch Black is the RAAF’s premier biennial flying activity, focusing on the tactical execution of large force employment and offensive counter air and land operations in a multi-national coalition environment to enhance the capabilities of all participating country’s forces to operate together, enhance readiness, and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

