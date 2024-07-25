USS Spruance conducts flight operations

240728-N-WV584-1210 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2024) An MH-60R helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, prepares to take off on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Date Taken: 07.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.28.2024