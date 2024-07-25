Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Spruance conducts flight operations [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Spruance conducts flight operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Sitter 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240728-N-WV584-1210 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2024) An MH-60R helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, prepares to take off on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2024 05:02
    Photo ID: 8554739
    VIRIN: 240728-N-WV584-1210
    Resolution: 5797x3865
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Spruance conducts flight operations [Image 4 of 4], by SA Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Spruance Sailors conduct first-aid during training exercise
    USS Spruance Sailors conduct first-aid during training exercise
    USS Spruance Sailor conducts damage control training exercise
    USS Spruance conducts flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download