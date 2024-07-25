Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Spruance Sailor conducts damage control training exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Spruance Sailor conducts damage control training exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Sitter 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240728-N-WV584-1229 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2024) Lt. j.g. Kalireyna Streeby, from Yucaipa, Calif., performs duty as safety officer by establishing communications in a seamanship training team environment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    This work, USS Spruance Sailor conducts damage control training exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SA Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

