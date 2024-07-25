USS Spruance Sailor conducts damage control training exercise

240728-N-WV584-1229 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2024) Lt. j.g. Kalireyna Streeby, from Yucaipa, Calif., performs duty as safety officer by establishing communications in a seamanship training team environment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

