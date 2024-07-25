Blue Ridge Gives a Tour to the Republic of Singapore Navy

SINGAPORE (July 25, 2024) – Lt. Kyle Engelhardt, from Fairfax, Virginia, gives a tour to members of the Republic of Singapore Navy aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) on July 25, 2024. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Furnish)

