Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Ridge Gives a Tour to the Republic of Singapore Navy [Image 6 of 7]

    Blue Ridge Gives a Tour to the Republic of Singapore Navy

    SINGAPORE

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Thomas Furnish 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    SINGAPORE (July 25, 2024) – Members of the Republic of Singapore Navy take a photo during a tour aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) on July 25, 2024. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Furnish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 21:27
    Photo ID: 8554566
    VIRIN: 240725-N-RW305-1181
    Resolution: 4439x2955
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Ridge Gives a Tour to the Republic of Singapore Navy [Image 7 of 7], by SN Thomas Furnish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blue Ridge Gives a Tour to the Republic of Singapore Navy
    Blue Ridge Gives a Tour to the Republic of Singapore Navy
    Blue Ridge Gives a Tour to the Republic of Singapore Navy
    Blue Ridge Gives a Tour to the Republic of Singapore Navy
    Blue Ridge Gives a Tour to the Republic of Singapore Navy
    Blue Ridge Gives a Tour to the Republic of Singapore Navy
    Blue Ridge Gives a Tour to the Republic of Singapore Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Singapore
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download