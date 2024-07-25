Members of the Southwestern Defense Force Band, Japan Air Self-Defense Force perform during the US- Japan Joint Concert at the Naha Cultural Arts Theater NAHArt, Naha, Okinawa, Japan, July 27, 2024. The joint concert celebrated the long-enduring friendship and spirit of camaraderie between the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band and Southwestern Air Defense Force Band. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

Date Taken: 07.27.2024
Location: NAHA, OKINAWA, JP
III MEF, JASDF perform a joint concert, by LCpl Justin Cledera