    III MEF, JASDF perform a joint concert [Image 12 of 12]

    III MEF, JASDF perform a joint concert

    NAHA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Members of the Southwestern Defense Force Band, Japan Air Self-Defense Force perform during the US- Japan Joint Concert at the Naha Cultural Arts Theater NAHArt, Naha, Okinawa, Japan, July 27, 2024. The joint concert celebrated the long-enduring friendship and spirit of camaraderie between the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band and Southwestern Air Defense Force Band. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    Performance
    Partners
    Concert
    Togetherness

