III MEF, JASDF perform a joint concert

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Michael Stanley, a band master with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band conducts their band during the US-Japan Joint Concert at the Naha Cultural Arts Theater NAHArt, Naha, Okinawa, Japan, July 27, 2024. The joint concert celebrated the long-enduring friendship and spirit of camaraderie between the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band and Southwestern Air Defense Force Band. Stanley is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

