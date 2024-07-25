Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF, JASDF perform a joint concert [Image 7 of 12]

    III MEF, JASDF perform a joint concert

    NAHA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Michael Stanley, a band master with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band conducts their band during the US-Japan Joint Concert at the Naha Cultural Arts Theater NAHArt, Naha, Okinawa, Japan, July 27, 2024. The joint concert celebrated the long-enduring friendship and spirit of camaraderie between the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band and Southwestern Air Defense Force Band. Stanley is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    TAGS

    Performance
    Partners
    Concert
    Togetherness

