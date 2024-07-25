Captain Joe Ring visits HMAS Sydney

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by OR-6 Nicole Dorrett 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    (L-R) Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific Commander, Captain Joe Ring talks with Commanding Officer HMAS Sydney, Commander David “Billy” Maddison, RAN and HMAS Sydney’s Command Warrant Officer Michael Oleksyn during a visit to the ship while berthed alongside Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Australian Defence Force photo by Royal Australian Navy Imagery Specialist Leading Seaman Daniel Goodman)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 16:29
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Royal Australian Navy
    HMAS Sydney
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024
    S20241733
    S20240398

