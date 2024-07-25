Captain Joe Ring visits HMAS Sydney

(L-R) Commanding Officer, Afloat Training Group, Middle Pacific, Commander William Stewart, Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific Commander, Captain Joe Ring, Commanding Officer HMAS Sydney, Commander David “Billy” Maddison, RAN and HMAS Sydney’s Command Warrant Officer Michael Oleksyn talk on the flight deck during a ship’s visit while berthed alongside Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Australian Defence Force photo by Royal Australian Navy Imagery Specialist Leading Seaman Daniel Goodman)

