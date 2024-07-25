Iowa Army National Guard pilot discusses aviation with Soldiers

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Randy Grayson, a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot assigned to Company C, 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment, 671st Troop Command, explains the process of becoming a pilot to members of Battery B, 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, during a cold load exercise at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 24, 2024, during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) rotation. UH-60 Black Hawk pilots are highly trained professionals responsible for flying versatile, multi-mission helicopters that provide air assault, medical evacuation and transport capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Armani Wilson)

