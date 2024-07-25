Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers receive aircraft cold load training [Image 4 of 5]

    Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers receive aircraft cold load training

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Spc. Armani Wilson 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An Iowa Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew assigned to Company C, 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment, 671st Troop Command, explains cold load procedures to members of Battery B, 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, during a cold load exercise at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 24, 2024, during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) rotation. Iowa Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk aircrews are highly trained professionals responsible for flying versatile, multi-mission helicopters that provide air assault, medical evacuation and transport capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Armani Wilson)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 16:48
    Photo ID: 8554384
    VIRIN: 240724-Z-QX677-1008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.67 MB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers receive aircraft cold load training [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Armani Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iowa Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk refuels after XCTC exercise
    Iowa Army National Guard Black Hawk crew chief prepares for XCTC exercise
    South Carolina Apaches participate in Iowa Army National Guard XCTC rotation
    Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers receive aircraft cold load training
    Iowa Army National Guard pilot discusses aviation with Soldiers

    Artillery
    Aviation
    Iowa Army National Guard
    XCTC
    Cold Load
    13B

