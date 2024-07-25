Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers receive aircraft cold load training

An Iowa Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew assigned to Company C, 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment, 671st Troop Command, explains cold load procedures to members of Battery B, 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, during a cold load exercise at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 24, 2024, during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) rotation. Iowa Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk aircrews are highly trained professionals responsible for flying versatile, multi-mission helicopters that provide air assault, medical evacuation and transport capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Armani Wilson)

Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US