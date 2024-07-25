Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 24: Junior Marines PT with SgtMaj [Image 19 of 21]

    Koa Moana 24: Junior Marines PT with SgtMaj

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jorge Delgadillo, sergeant major of Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, has an open discussion with his Marines, E-3 and below after an E-3 and below physical training event spearheaded by the battalion sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Jorge Delgadillo, to enhance physical readiness during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Koror, Palau, July 27, 2024. 1st MLG sustains warfighting readiness throughout fulfilling global force management requirements, providing capabilities aligned with I Marine Expeditionary Force, and operational needs through manning, training, and equipping of combat-credible forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    1st MLG
    I MEF
    Koa Moana
    IMEFSummerSeries
    Koa Moana 24
    E3 Mafia

